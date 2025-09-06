Ganesh Chaturthi: Traffic rules, diversions in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad

Mumbai police have closed several main roads—think Padmashree Govardhan Bafna Chowk to Vinoli Junction—and are rerouting cars through alternate routes like Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road. For smoother flow from north to south Mumbai, drivers need to use the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road. Plus, an AI-powered control room at Girgaon Chowpatty is keeping an eye on real-time traffic with help from over 21,000 police officers.

Restrictions in other cities

Pune has shut down 17 busy roads in phases and banned parking on 10 stretches; heavy vehicles are off-limits for the next two days.

In Ahmedabad, key routes will be restricted starting at 1pm until all immersions finish up.

Meanwhile in Hyderabad, citywide rules aim to cut down congestion and keep everyone safe during the celebrations.