Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: 3 bodies found in Kullu landslide debris
Himachal Pradesh's monsoon has been brutal this year.
On September 4, a landslide in Kullu's Akhada Bazaar brought down houses, and three bodies have been found so far.
Rescue teams are still searching for more people who might be trapped.
360 dead in Himachal this monsoon
Across Himachal, the monsoon has claimed 360 lives—197 from weather disasters and 163 in road accidents.
In Chamba's Bharmour, floods cut off roads and 524 stranded pilgrims had to be airlifted out.
Relief supplies are being rushed to remote spots, but with more heavy rain expected until September 11, everyone's staying alert as the state seeks ₹3,000 crore from the World Bank to rebuild.