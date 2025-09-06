Himachal Pradesh: 3 bodies found in Kullu landslide debris

360 dead in Himachal this monsoon

Across Himachal, the monsoon has claimed 360 lives—197 from weather disasters and 163 in road accidents.

In Chamba's Bharmour, floods cut off roads and 524 stranded pilgrims had to be airlifted out.

Relief supplies are being rushed to remote spots, but with more heavy rain expected until September 11, everyone's staying alert as the state seeks ₹3,000 crore from the World Bank to rebuild.