Ganesh Visarjan 2026 marks festival end on Anant Chaturdashi
Ganesh Chaturthi wraps up with Ganesh Visarjan, when families across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing his idol in water.
The biggest day for this is Anant Chaturdashi, Friday, September 25, 2026, which marks the official end of the festival and a heartfelt send-off to Ganesha.
Visarjan immersion dates and rituals
Visarjan isn't just a one-day affair: families can choose when to immerse their idols based on tradition.
In 2026, key dates are September 15 (one-and-a-half-day), September 16 (third day), September 18 (fifth day), and September 20 (seventh day), all leading up to the final immersion on Anant Chaturdashi.
Each procession includes prayers and aarti before saying goodbye.
Visarjan symbolizes farewell to Lord Ganesha
Beyond the rituals, Ganesh Visarjan is about letting go and embracing new beginnings: it's a reminder that everything in life is temporary.
The ceremony symbolizes bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha and seeking his blessings before his return.