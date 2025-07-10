Ganeshotsav recognized as Maharashtra's state festival

Themes around social initiatives, national pride to be included

The government is backing this year's 10-day celebration (starting August 27) with extra support for security, infrastructure, and funding.

Restrictions on Plaster of Paris idols have been lifted after a scientific review, balancing tradition with environmental care.

This move also encourages organizers to include themes around social initiatives and national pride—making Ganeshotsav not just about festivities but also about community spirit and honoring India's heritage.