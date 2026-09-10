Ganga and Yamuna rise in Prayagraj but below danger mark
India
After days of heavy rain and strong winds, both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Prayagraj are rising again, but they're still below the official danger mark.
On Thursday, the Yamuna at Naini climbed eight centimeters to reach 81.60 meters, while the Ganga hit 81.88 meters at Phaphamau and similar levels at other spots.
Shringverpur ghats submerged, officials urge caution
With parts of Shringverpur Dham's ghats already underwater, locals are concerned about possible flooding disrupting rituals and pilgrim visits.
Officials say they're keeping a close eye on all gage points and have asked people living near the rivers to stay alert and follow safety advice.
Embankments remain secure for now, but everyone's being urged to stay cautious.