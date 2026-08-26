Ganga boat capsizes at Raghopur during sandbag delivery, 19 rescued
India
A boat carrying 21 workers capsized in the Ganga near Raghopur embankment, Bhagalpur, on Wednesday while they were delivering sandbags for flood control.
19 people were rescued by an SDRF team, but two are still missing.
Sandbag boats suspended, Pandey cites vortex
District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey said a sudden river vortex and safety lapses caused the accident.
Authorities have suspended boat use for sandbag delivery and switched to tractors instead.
An FIR will be filed against the contractor or vendor concerned, and engineers are speeding up flood control work to prevent further incidents.