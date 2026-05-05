Ganga Dussehra 2026 set for May 25-26 spiritual cleansing
India
Ganga Dussehra is coming up on May 25-26, 2026, a festival all about honoring the Ganga River and its legendary arrival on earth.
It's believed that taking part in the rituals can wash away sins and bring good vibes for the year ahead.
Dashami tithi rituals and timings
The main day (Dashami Tithi) runs from 4:30am on May 25 to 5:10am on May 26.
On this day, people take holy dips, offer flowers and diyas, chant mantras, and donate food or essentials, especially at places like Haridwar and Varanasi.
The festival also lines up with special timings like Hasta Nakshatra for those who follow astrology.