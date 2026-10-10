Ganga erosion in Bhagalpur damages 50-meter embankment, destroys 4 houses
Erosion along the Ganga River in Bhagalpur, Bihar, has caused major trouble: four houses were lost and a 50-meter stretch of embankment got damaged near Mahadevpur Ghat on Friday.
Around 40 to 50 homes, mostly temporary ones, were affected. Cracks showed up in about 10 permanent houses too, so local authorities quickly evacuated families to keep everyone safe.
Water Resources Department deploys 50,000 sandbags
The Water Resources Department jumped into action with teams working around the clock. They've stacked up 50,000 sandbags and geo-bags to reinforce weak spots.
Even though the Ganga's water level in Bhagalpur was below the warning mark, strong currents are still a worry.
The good news: things are stable for now and expected to get better within a day as crews keep watch and send out safety alerts.