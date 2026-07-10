Gangotri National Highway reopens after Nalupani landslide cleared, rains continue
India
Good news for travelers: the Gangotri National Highway is open again after a landslide near Nalupani was cleared.
Local officials acted fast by keeping a JCB machine at the spot for quick cleanups, but the heavy rain is not letting up, so everyone is still being careful.
Rishikesh patrols increase amid alerts
With nonstop rainfall triggering red and orange alerts in several districts, authorities are on high alert.
Patrols have increased along the Ganga in Rishikesh as water levels rise.
The state is also enforcing strict safety rules for the Char Dham Yatra and urging people to avoid risky areas until things settle down.