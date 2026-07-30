Gas cylinder blast in Thanjavur injures 10, including 15-year-old girl
India
A gas cylinder exploded in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district early Thursday morning, injuring 10 people, including a 15-year-old girl.
Locals were trying to put out a fire at farmer Murugayan's thatched house when the blast happened, leaving several with serious burns.
Seven in ICU as police investigate
Seven of the injured, including Murugayan and his daughter Abhinaya, are getting intensive care at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.
Firefighters responded quickly and helped rescue everyone; three others were sent to Pattukottai Government Hospital.
Police have started an investigation into what caused the fire, and security at the hospital has been stepped up as relatives gather for updates.