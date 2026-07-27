Gasoline bomb hits BJP office in Sangrur, Punjab, no injuries
India
Early Monday morning, someone threw a gasoline bomb at the BJP office in Sangrur, Punjab.
The bottle hit the outer wall, started a small fire, and left burn marks (thankfully no one was hurt).
Police probe, BJP alleges planned attack
Police are on the case, collecting evidence and checking CCTV footage to find out who did it.
Superintendent Divendra Attri promised that "Culprits will be arrested soon."
BJP leaders are pretty upset, calling this a planned attack and criticizing the Punjab government's handling of law and order.