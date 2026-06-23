Gasoline bomb thrown into BJP leader Tarsem Garg's Bathinda clinic
India
On late Monday night, two masked people threw a gasoline bomb into BJP leader Dr. Tarsem Garg's clinic in Bathinda, Punjab, causing a loud blast that startled the neighborhood.
Luckily, no one was hurt. The attackers took off right after the incident.
Police check CCTV to track suspects
Police are checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to track down the suspects: one tossed the bottle while the other filmed it.
Garg, who switched from AAP to BJP, says he doesn't know why he was targeted and has never received threats before.
The attack has sparked questions about local security, especially with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann set to visit Bathinda soon.