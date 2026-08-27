Gauhati HC takes up Saikia petition over Upper Assam floods

The court now wants both the Assam and Nagaland governments, along with other concerned authorities, to explain themselves with detailed affidavits by November 3, 2026.

Saikia is pushing for an immediate and permanent halt to illegal riverbed mining in the Dikhow and its tributaries, implementation of the earlier High Court directions, and the constitution of a high-powered monitoring committee headed by a retired judge.

He has also flagged that his earlier warnings, in PIL No. 78 of 2018 and PIL No. 62 of 2019, were ignored, which he says led straight to this crisis.