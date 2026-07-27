Gauhati High Court confirms 20-year jail, criticizes 2-finger test
India
The Gauhati High Court has confirmed a 20-year jail term for a man found guilty of repeatedly raping his 13-year-old adopted daughter under the POCSO Act.
The judges strongly criticized the use of the "two-finger test" in investigations, saying it is not scientific and violates survivors' dignity.
Court bases conviction on survivor testimony
The court based its decision on the survivor's consistent testimony, noting that delays in reporting abuse are common in families and should not be held against victims.
A procedural error was fixed when the trial court made sure her statement was officially recorded, helping uphold justice.