Gauhati High Court seeks Assam answers on Mumtaz Begum deportation
The Gauhati High Court wants answers from the Assam government about how and why Mumtaz Begum was sent to Bangladesh.
The court says it may not accept the Foreigners's Tribunal's May 30 opinion unless Assam can prove when it was finalized.
Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs is still trying to find out where Mumtaz is and has asked for more time.
Deported Mumtaz Begum missing, family says
Mumtaz was declared a foreigner by a tribunal, detained, and handed over to the Border Security Force before being deported on June 14.
Her family says they haven't heard from her since and disagree with officials who claim she's safe.
The court is also worried about possible legal missteps, especially since another woman, Jahanara Begum, whose case is ongoing in HC, has also gone missing under similar circumstances.