GE Aerospace and HAL to co-produce F414 engines in India

India to build 99 F414 engines

These F414 engines will power the Tejas Mark-2 jets and the first two AMCA squadrons for the Indian Air Force.

To kick things off, India plans to build 99 of these engines locally, aiming to get a factory running within two years.

Plus, GE Aerospace will help set up a depot in India to service F404-IN20 engines used on Tejas aircraft, so maintenance gets easier too.