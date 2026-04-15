GE Aerospace and HAL to co-produce F414 engines in India
India
The US and India have teamed up: General Electric Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will co-produce F414 fighter-jet engines right in India.
With nearly 80% of the manufacturing technology and intellectual property rights set to transfer to HAL, this deal is set to seriously boost India's homegrown defense game and make its military industry stronger.
India to build 99 F414 engines
These F414 engines will power the Tejas Mark-2 jets and the first two AMCA squadrons for the Indian Air Force.
To kick things off, India plans to build 99 of these engines locally, aiming to get a factory running within two years.
Plus, GE Aerospace will help set up a depot in India to service F404-IN20 engines used on Tejas aircraft, so maintenance gets easier too.