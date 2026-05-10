Gelatin sticks found near PM Modi's Bengaluru venue, probe on
What's the story
A major security alert was raised on Sunday after gelatin sticks were found near the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru. The explosives were recovered close to an ashram near Kagalipura, about three kilometers from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to attend a program later in the day, as per India Today. The suspicious materials were discovered during routine security checks before his arrival.
Ongoing probe
Suspect picked up from house near Koramangala
The police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident and are interrogating a suspect. The suspect was reportedly picked up from a house near Koramangala after he warned local authorities about possible blasts near HAL and the Art of Living center. Security agencies immediately cordoned off the area after the recovery of gelatin sticks, with bomb disposal and forensic teams deployed for examination.
Event details
Despite scare, PM Modi attends Art of Living event
Despite the security scare, PM Modi went ahead with his visit to the Art of Living International Centre. He attended celebrations marking 45 years of the foundation and participated in events linked to the founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. During his address, he praised the foundation for its work in service, spirituality, and social transformation.
Inauguration and message
PM inaugurates new meditation hall at Art of Living
The PM inaugurated a new meditation hall on the sprawling campus and stressed societal participation in nation-building. He lauded the foundation's welfare initiatives, including tribal empowerment programs and mental health efforts for prisoners. "Ecology and economy cannot be separated," he said while urging volunteers to intensify efforts toward natural farming, environmental conservation, and sustainable living.
Ongoing investigation
Investigators looking into possible motives behind security breach
Officials are yet to confirm if the recovered gelatin sticks were linked to quarrying activity in the region or were intentionally placed near PM Modi's route and venue area. Investigators are also looking into whether the explosives were connected to the opposition of the Art of Living organization. The investigation is still ongoing as authorities continue to probe possible motives behind this serious security breach.