Gelatin sticks found near PM Modi's Bengaluru venue, probe on

A major security alert was raised on Sunday after gelatin sticks were found near the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to Bengaluru . The explosives were recovered close to an ashram near Kagalipura, about three kilometers from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to attend a program later in the day, as per India Today. The suspicious materials were discovered during routine security checks before his arrival.

Ongoing probe Suspect picked up from house near Koramangala The police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident and are interrogating a suspect. The suspect was reportedly picked up from a house near Koramangala after he warned local authorities about possible blasts near HAL and the Art of Living center. Security agencies immediately cordoned off the area after the recovery of gelatin sticks, with bomb disposal and forensic teams deployed for examination.

Event details Despite scare, PM Modi attends Art of Living event Despite the security scare, PM Modi went ahead with his visit to the Art of Living International Centre. He attended celebrations marking 45 years of the foundation and participated in events linked to the founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. During his address, he praised the foundation for its work in service, spirituality, and social transformation.

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Inauguration and message PM inaugurates new meditation hall at Art of Living The PM inaugurated a new meditation hall on the sprawling campus and stressed societal participation in nation-building. He lauded the foundation's welfare initiatives, including tribal empowerment programs and mental health efforts for prisoners. "Ecology and economy cannot be separated," he said while urging volunteers to intensify efforts toward natural farming, environmental conservation, and sustainable living.

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