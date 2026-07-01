Gen. Dhiraj Seth becomes India's 31st Army Chief, salutes father

Dhiraj Seth led Sudarshan Chakra Corps

The ceremony also featured his younger brother, Rear Adm. Ravnish Seth, saluting him, showing how deep the family's military roots go.

Gen. Seth is a National Defence Academy graduate and the first Armoured Corps officer in nearly 30 years to become Army Chief.

He's led key formations like the Sudarshan Chakra Corps and has served on tough front lines in Jammu and Kashmir and along India's western borders.