Gen. Dhiraj Seth becomes India's 31st Army Chief, salutes father
India
Gen. Dhiraj Seth just took over as India's 31st Chief of Army Staff, replacing Gen. Upendra Dwivedi.
At a ceremony in Delhi after receiving the Guard of Honour as Army Chief, he saluted his father, retired Lt. Gen. KM Seth, a moment that was captured and widely shared.
Dhiraj Seth led Sudarshan Chakra Corps
The ceremony also featured his younger brother, Rear Adm. Ravnish Seth, saluting him, showing how deep the family's military roots go.
Gen. Seth is a National Defence Academy graduate and the first Armoured Corps officer in nearly 30 years to become Army Chief.
He's led key formations like the Sudarshan Chakra Corps and has served on tough front lines in Jammu and Kashmir and along India's western borders.