Gen Z Indians view Israel as defense and diplomatic partner
India
A new survey shows that many young Indians see Israel as a major player in India's defense and diplomacy scene.
Over half of Gen Z respondents (ages 18 to 29) rate India-Israel defense ties as strong, putting Israel alongside Russia.
Interestingly, 41% now view Israel as among India's key diplomatic partners, slightly ahead of the US.
Podcasts influence 22-25s' Israel views
Podcasts have spotlighted how Israel has backed India in tough times, like during the Kargil conflict.
The 22- to 25-year-old age group is especially keen on building closer ties, reflecting a shift in how young Indians understand global partnerships and the growing influence of cultural stories and tech on their opinions.