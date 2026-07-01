General Dhiraj Seth becomes 31st Army Chief, unveils VIJAY vision

Dhiraj Seth backs Aatmanirbharta, Yoddha 1st

Seth wants to boost homegrown solutions (Aatmanirbharta) and keep morale high with his Yoddha First focus.

He also made it a point to honor fallen soldiers and past Army Chiefs, saying he feels "pride and humility" taking on this role, and that he'll stick by the ideals of Duty, Honour, and Nation First.