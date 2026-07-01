General Dhiraj Seth becomes 31st Army Chief, unveils VIJAY vision
India
General Dhiraj Seth just stepped in as the 31st Chief of Army Staff, and he's got big plans to modernize the Indian Army.
His vision, called VIJAY, is all about staying alert to threats, using new tech and ideas, working closely with the Air Force and Navy, building self-reliance, and putting soldiers first.
Dhiraj Seth backs Aatmanirbharta, Yoddha 1st
Seth wants to boost homegrown solutions (Aatmanirbharta) and keep morale high with his Yoddha First focus.
He also made it a point to honor fallen soldiers and past Army Chiefs, saying he feels "pride and humility" taking on this role, and that he'll stick by the ideals of Duty, Honour, and Nation First.