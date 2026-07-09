Generator explodes at Ram Lal Bhasin Public School, no injuries
India
A generator exploded in the generator room of Ram Lal Bhasin Public School in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning, sparking a fire and a lot of panic.
Thankfully, all students and staff got out safely with no injuries.
Firefighters put out school blaze quickly
Teachers acted quickly by evacuating everyone to safety and sending younger children home early.
Firefighters arrived and put out the blaze within 30 minutes, so classrooms were not damaged.
Kulwant Singh Sidhu promises school probe
Officials think a short circuit in the generator room started it. The area had been flagged before for poor maintenance.
Local MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu dropped by afterward and promised a thorough investigation to make sure school safety is not overlooked.