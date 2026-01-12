Next Article
German Chancellor Merz visits India: What's happening?
India
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is in India for his first official visit.
Invited by PM Modi, he'll spend two days between Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, exploring both culture and business.
Why should you care?
This visit isn't just about handshakes—Merz and Indian leaders are talking trade, tech, education, and skilling and mobility.
Stops at places like Sabarmati Ashram and Bosch's Bengaluru campus highlight how the two countries are looking to team up on innovation, skills, and manufacturing.