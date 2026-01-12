Forest fire near Dachigam National Park contained after night-long operation
A forest fire sparked late at night in the Brain-Nishat conservation reserve, right next to Srinagar's Dachigam National Park—home to rare animals like the Hangul (Kashmir stag) and Asiatic black bear.
The blaze started around 11pm on January 10, 2026, but teams managed to control it by 2am keeping things from getting out of hand.
How they stopped the fire—and kept wildlife safe
Since fire trucks couldn't reach the area, forest staff got creative: "We created rings trimming down the grass around the fire cutting off the fuel and also used fire extinguishing balls," shared Range Officer Fida Hussain.
Only dry wild grass burned, trees were not much involved, and—most importantly—no animals were hurt because the fire stayed at the edge of the reserve.
Why this place matters
Brain-Nishat isn't just any patch of woods—it's a crucial passage for endangered species like Hangul deer and Kashmir musk deer.
Protecting this corridor is key since Dachigam is the only known home for the Hangul.
Saving these habitats helps keep biodiversity alive in Kashmir for generations to come.