Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Banks closed in Kanpur and Lucknow on Jan 12 India Jan 12, 2026

Heads up if you're in Kanpur or Lucknow—banks will be closed on Monday, January 12, 2026, for Swami Vivekananda Jayanti.

It's part of the RBI's holiday list for the month, which includes 16 holidays plus all Sundays and second/fourth Saturdays.