Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Banks closed in Kanpur and Lucknow on Jan 12
Heads up if you're in Kanpur or Lucknow—banks will be closed on Monday, January 12, 2026, for Swami Vivekananda Jayanti.
It's part of the RBI's holiday list for the month, which includes 16 holidays plus all Sundays and second/fourth Saturdays.
Banking stays normal everywhere else
If you're banking from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, or Bengaluru, it's business as usual.
Online banking (like NEFT/RTGS), ATMs, card payments, and even things like checkbook requests will keep running smoothly no matter where you are.
Why this is worth knowing
This heads-up helps if you need to visit a branch in Kanpur or Lucknow for stuff like salary deposits, EMIs, cheque clearances or business payments—especially if you're coordinating with folks in cities where banks are open.
Planning ahead could save some last-minute stress!