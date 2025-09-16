Get government certificates on WhatsApp in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh is making life a bit easier by sending all government certificates—like caste and birth certificates—straight to your phone through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp platform.
Announced at a recent District Collectors's Conference, this move means you won't need to stand in long lines or visit government offices just to get your documents.
What's available and what's next?
Right now, 738 different services are available through WhatsApp Governance, with more coming soon.
Certificates are protected using DigiLocker and blockchain tech to keep things safe from misuse.
Officials say they're focused on helping everyone understand how to use these digital tools, so expect more awareness drives in local communities.
It's all part of Andhra Pradesh's push for smoother, smarter digital governance.