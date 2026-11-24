Ghatkopar madrasa denies Kirit Somaiya link, says only girls enrolled
A Ghatkopar madrasa in Mumbai is clearing the air after being linked to a recent assault at Pramod Mahajan Garden.
Principal Maulana Mohammed Ayaz emphasized the school only admits girls (no boys at all) and currently has about 49 female students.
This statement comes after former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya claimed that minors involved in the attack were from this madrasa.
Police detain 8 juveniles after assault
The assault, which targeted a young couple and was caught on video, led to police detaining eight juveniles.
The local civic body also sent the madrasa a notice about alleged unauthorized construction.
Meanwhile, things got heated online as Ayaz faced harassment when his phone number was shared publicly.
Political parties are now trading blame, with Congress accusing the ruling party of giving a religious color to a criminal incident.