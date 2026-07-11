Ghaziabad 7 year old girl found dead in mall basement
India
A heartbreaking case has shaken Ghaziabad: a seven-year-old girl, whose father works at an under-construction mall, went missing Friday evening and was found dead in the building's basement hours later.
Her family believes she was kidnapped, raped, and murdered.
Police detain suspects, murder/rape/kidnapping charges filed
Police have detained several suspects and are reviewing CCTV footage after the girl's father said he saw two people taking her away.
Authorities say early evidence points to a violent attack, and charges of murder, rape, and kidnapping have been filed.
The family is demanding answers.