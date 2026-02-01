Ghaziabad: Argument over food delay leads to murder
India
A simple dinner out in Ghaziabad took a tragic turn Friday night when an argument over slow service at Vaishno Dhaba escalated into violence.
Two young men, Sheerpal (25) and Satyam (26), lost their lives in the fight, while a third person is still recovering from serious injuries.
Police are checking CCTV to track down suspects
The victims were both living in Nehru Vihar colony.
Police have named three suspects—Suraj, Rajan, and Vishesh—and are checking CCTV to track down everyone involved.
The local community is shocked that something as small as a food delay could end so badly.
Police say they're working quickly to bring those responsible to justice.