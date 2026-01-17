Ghaziabad friends kill buddy over occult fear

How things spiraled out of control

During a hangout at Sagar's place, the group's fears boiled over into a heated argument. In a moment of panic and anger, they killed Nandu with a gas cylinder.

Trying to cover it up, they wrapped his body and burned it in a remote spot using his own rickshaw.

Based on technical surveillance and human intelligence inputs, police found that Nandu had been drinking with the three friends on the night of the killing; Sagar and Pawan are now arrested; Naseem is still on the run.

Assistant Commissioner Siddhartha Gautam said tech clues were key to cracking the case.