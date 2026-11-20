Ghaziabad man, 62, sentenced to life for raping 17-year-old daughter
A 62-year-old man from Ghaziabad has been sentenced to life in prison for raping his 17-year-old daughter back in 2019.
The court on November 16 held the man as guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Thursday, by additional sessions judge Saurabh Goyal, also includes a ₹5,000 fine and an extra six months in jail if he doesn't pay up.
Assaults followed mother's death, FIR filed
The assaults happened weeks after the girl's mother passed away, a heartbreaking breach of trust. The daughter's brave testimony played a huge role in the conviction.
With help from her school principal and a nongovernmental organization, she told her school principal about the incident on July 1, 2019, and with the help of an NGO, an FIR was lodged against her father on July 6, 2019.
The court recognized how deeply this betrayal affected her and her family.