The assaults happened weeks after the girl's mother passed away, a heartbreaking breach of trust. The daughter's brave testimony played a huge role in the conviction.

With help from her school principal and a nongovernmental organization, she told her school principal about the incident on July 1, 2019, and with the help of an NGO, an FIR was lodged against her father on July 6, 2019.

The court recognized how deeply this betrayal affected her and her family.