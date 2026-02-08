Ghaziabad sisters' suicide probe deepens with father's past link
Three sisters in Ghaziabad died after jumping from a ninth-floor balcony, and now police confirmed that their father, Chetan Kumar, had earlier been linked to another suicide case in 2015 involving his live-in partner.
While her death was ruled a suicide back then, this connection is making investigators look at the current case more closely.
Investigators are looking at multiple angles
Police are looking at how the family's unusual setup—Kumar married to three sisters—may have affected the girls' mental health.
A note addressed only to their father hints at emotional struggles.
Investigators are also checking if losing phone access (reportedly over too much time on Korean apps) played a role.
Academic pressure and possible neglect are being considered as factors too, while cyber teams work to recover data from the girls' phones for more answers.