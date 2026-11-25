Ghaziabad woman Renu Bhatnagar arrested for poisoning husband with lead
A woman in Ghaziabad, Renu Bhatnagar, has been arrested for secretly poisoning her husband by adding lead to his food.
The couple's son and nephew were also affected.
Medical tests revealed toxic levels of lead in his body after the family kept falling sick, leading to Renu's arrest on November 23.
Renu Bhatnagar admits greed motive
Renu admitted she did it out of greed, hoping to take over her husband Sushil's ₹5-6 crore travel agency and a ₹2 crore insurance policy.
Police are now checking whether anyone else was involved in the crime.