Ghodbunder Road jam on Tuesday left 500 kids stranded

Diwali logistics nightmare

The jam didn't just affect locals—it spilled over to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH48), a key route for goods between Mumbai and Gujarat.

Industries in Thane and Palghar faced delays, with Diwali around the corner.

Police tried to ease things by stopping heavy vehicles, but that just squeezed traffic into fewer lanes, making the gridlock even tougher.

With citizen protests and the urgency of the Diwali season, local officials are now under pressure to step up road management before holiday travel peaks.