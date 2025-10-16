Ghodbunder Road jam on Tuesday left 500 kids stranded
On Tuesday, road repairs on Ghodbunder Road in Thane led to hours-long traffic jams, stranding hundreds of commuters—including about 500 schoolchildren from Mother Teresa and Shardashram Schools who were just trying to get home after a trip to the Great Escape Water Park.
Bad road conditions made things worse, even though heavy vehicles weren't allowed on the Gaimukh Ghat section.
Diwali logistics nightmare
The jam didn't just affect locals—it spilled over to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH48), a key route for goods between Mumbai and Gujarat.
Industries in Thane and Palghar faced delays, with Diwali around the corner.
Police tried to ease things by stopping heavy vehicles, but that just squeezed traffic into fewer lanes, making the gridlock even tougher.
With citizen protests and the urgency of the Diwali season, local officials are now under pressure to step up road management before holiday travel peaks.