Giacomo Filibeck reportedly broke visa rules after backing Rahul Gandhi

Filibeck's comments about democracy being "under attack" in India and his call for international support sparked strong reactions from the BJP, with BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accusing Rahul Gandhi of seeking foreign interference in India's domestic political affairs and support from foreign delegates.

The summit itself drew around 1,000 delegates from 70 countries and focused on big topics like democracy and climate change.

Filibeck also highlighted the need for progressive movements worldwide to work together, framing Congress as part of that global push for social and climate justice.