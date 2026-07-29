Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj criticizes Punjab over anti-sacrilege law delay
Akal Takht's acting jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has criticized the Punjab government for missing the deadline to address concerns about the new anti-sacrilege law.
Speaking at a recent event, he said this delay feels disrespectful to Sikh sentiments.
The law, passed in April, sets strict punishments for sacrilege but has faced pushback from Sikh leaders over some of its details.
Punjab to discuss Akal Takht proposals
Akal Takht has suggested updates like fast-track courts for sacrilege cases and protection for sewadars who defend themselves.
The state government plans to discuss these ideas in its upcoming session starting August 3.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says legal experts are reviewing everything before making any moves.
Sikh leaders believe these changes are key to protecting religious values and ensuring justice is actually served.