Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj criticizes Punjab over anti-sacrilege law delay

Akal Takht's acting jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has criticized the Punjab government for missing the deadline to address concerns about the new anti-sacrilege law.

Speaking at a recent event, he said this delay feels disrespectful to Sikh sentiments.

The law, passed in April, sets strict punishments for sacrilege but has faced pushback from Sikh leaders over some of its details.