Giant tree falls on WagonR in Surat's Citylight trapping 4
A giant tree suddenly fell onto a moving WagonR in Surat's Citylight area on November 25, trapping four people inside and damaging another nearby Baleno.
The whole thing was caught on closed-circuit television.
Thankfully, passersby jumped in to help, and all four were taken to the hospital.
Incident prompts calls for tree checks
Emergency crews arrived within minutes, using cutting tools to free the trapped passengers and clear the road so traffic could move again.
This close call is a wake-up call for better care of big trees in cities. Regular checks could help prevent accidents like this in the future.