Girl 11 allegedly raped and assaulted, found near Greater Noida
An 11-year-old girl is fighting for her life after allegedly being raped and assaulted in Greater Noida on November 18, 2026.
She was on her way home from a wedding when she went missing, and the police later found her wounded and abandoned in a nearby agricultural field, about a kilometer from her house.
Neighbour aged 21 arrested, probe ongoing
Police have arrested a 21-year-old neighbor who the girl named as her attacker. He allegedly lured her to an isolated spot on his motorcycle.
While the family suspects others may have been involved, police say only one suspect has been identified so far. The case is under active investigation.