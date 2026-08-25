Girlfriend covers Gwalior man's car with nearly 3,400 lipstick kisses
A Gwalior man's car became an instant local sensation when his girlfriend covered it with nearly 3,400 lipstick kiss marks for a viral Instagram reel.
His girlfriend spent around four hours on the creative project, inspired by a social media trend.
But their fun idea hit a roadblock when police spotted the car and weren't impressed.
Thatipur police fine Aditya Sikarwar ₹5,500
After the video went viral, police tracked down the car in Thatipur and fined owner Aditya Sikarwar 5,500 rupees for traffic violations.
The authorities also seized the vehicle and made him clean off all the lipstick marks under supervision.
Sikarwar said he didn't realize this could get him into trouble and promised to stick to traffic rules from now on (a reminder that not every online trend works out in real life).