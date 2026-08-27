Glacial collapse in Nepal: at least 165 dead, 826 missing
Flash floods in Nepal, triggered by a glacial collapse, have sadly claimed at least 165 bodies have been recovered and left 826 people missing.
Because rivers connect Nepal with Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, both Indian states are on high alert, but the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) says there's no impact on these areas at the moment.
Authorities monitor Kushinagar and West Champaran
Border districts like Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) and West Champaran (Bihar) are being closely watched, with evacuation plans ready just in case.
Four NDRF teams are on standby, and officials assure things are under control.
Meanwhile, India has sent relief supplies to Nepal via Indian Air Force planes.
Water levels in Nepal's reservoirs are dropping, but Indian authorities aren't taking any chances: they're keeping safety measures in place for now.