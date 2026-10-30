Glacial lake in Bhutan burst, floods Sankosh river, 12,000 displaced
India
Around 12,000 people in West Bengal's Alipurduar district had to leave their homes after a sudden flood hit the Sankosh River.
The cause: A glacial lake in Bhutan burst on October 29, sending nearly 7.4 million cubic meters of water downstream and setting off flood alerts across parts of North Bengal and Assam.
Officials monitor river, no major injuries
Disaster response teams rushed in as the river rose almost two feet within hours.
Officials are keeping a close watch on the situation and staying connected with Bhutan for updates.
Thankfully, despite all the chaos, there have not been any major injuries or damage so far.