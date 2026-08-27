Glacier collapse near Nepal-Tibet border kills 165, over 1,300 missing
India
A glacier collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border triggered massive flash floods, leaving at least 165 people dead and the apparent overall number of missing was more than 1,300, though it was unclear whether some were counted twice.
Entire villages in Nepal's Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts were hit within minutes as a huge wave left homes, roads, bridges, and community spaces covered in several meters of silt.
No warning, Indian pilgrims missing
People described the flood as totally unexpected: there was no rain or warning.
Among the missing are hundreds of Indian pilgrims and foreign nationals.
Rescue teams are rushing against time: India sent supplies, the US pledged $500,000, and the Red Cross is pitching in with funds and support as authorities race to help survivors.