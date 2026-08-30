Glacier collapse triggers flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa, 562 missing
India
Flash floods hit Nepal's Rasuwa district after a glacier collapse, causing widespread destruction.
The Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers overflowed, wiping out roads, bridges, and homes. More than 500 shops in the main market were lost.
Right now, 562 people are missing as families anxiously wait for updates.
Nepal 734 dead 2,498 missing
Nepal's disaster agency says the death toll has reached 734, with 2,498 still missing, including many foreigners (mostly Indians).
In Tibet, China's state broadcaster CCTV reports 16 deaths and 546 missing.
Overnight rain and rising river waters have made rescue operations tough in most of the districts in Nepal as entire settlements have been swept away and communities face ongoing threats from rising river levels.