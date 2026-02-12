Global AI summit in India to feature Rishi Sunak, Macron

Expect a power-packed guest list: French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian PM Narendra Modi will both take the stage, joined by over 15 world leaders, 50+ ministers, and more than 40 global and Indian CEOs—including Sundar Pichai (Google), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), Sam Altman (OpenAI), and Bill Gates. There'll be daily keynotes, a CEO roundtable with Modi, and over 700 session proposals to consider.

India's growing influence in AI

This summit isn't just about talks—the government will release an AI Compendium documenting AI applications across sectors.

Plus, with three venues buzzing across New Delhi and an expo featuring 300+ exhibitors from around the globe, it's set to spotlight India's growing influence in AI.

If you're curious about where tech is headed next—or how India fits into that story—this is one to watch.