Global Big Cats Summit to be hosted in India
India
Big news for wildlife fans: India hosted the Global Big Cat Summit in New Delhi in 2024.
This event, part of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), will focus on protecting seven big cat species—tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar, and puma—while connecting conservation with climate action.
Summit's significance and India's commitment
The summit brings together leaders and experts from 95 countries to share ideas and fight threats like poaching and shrinking habitats.
India's own success—doubling its wild tiger numbers and reintroducing cheetahs—shows what's possible when countries work together.
With ₹150 crore committed in support of the IBCA, this is a big step toward a safer future for both big cats and our planet.