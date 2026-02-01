Global Big Cats Summit to be hosted in India

Summit's significance and India's commitment

The summit brings together leaders and experts from 95 countries to share ideas and fight threats like poaching and shrinking habitats.

India's own success—doubling its wild tiger numbers and reintroducing cheetahs—shows what's possible when countries work together.

With ₹150 crore committed in support of the IBCA, this is a big step toward a safer future for both big cats and our planet.