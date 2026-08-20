Global Impact Forum returns September with 'Civilisational Legacy' BRICS focus
The Global Impact Forum is back for its second edition on September 5-6, just ahead of the BRICS Summit.
This year's theme, "Civilisational Legacy," is all about sparking conversations and collaboration between diplomats, business leaders, artists, and thinkers from BRICS countries.
The goal? More cultural exchange and fresh ideas across borders.
Gideon Labane highlights minerals, diaspora ties
South African Consul General Gideon Labane highlighted how India and South Africa have longstanding bonds, both historic and modern.
He pointed out that South Africa is key for minerals used in advanced tech, while Indian-origin communities help deepen ties.
About 20 South African business leaders are hoped to join the forum, showing collaboration, especially with places like Karnataka getting attention.