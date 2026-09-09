Global oil nears $100 as India fuel prices remain unchanged
India
Oil prices worldwide just shot up close to $100 a barrel, thanks to fresh U.S.-Iran tensions and attacks on key oil sites in the Middle East.
But if you're filling up in India, you wouldn't know it. Gasoline and diesel prices haven't budged.
In Mumbai, gasoline is still ₹111.21 per liter, unchanged from yesterday.
Conflicts threaten key oil routes
Middle East conflicts are rattling the world's oil supply chain: think missile strikes, refinery attacks, and blasts at Iran's primary export terminal on Kharg Island and the port city of Jask along the Gulf of Oman.
That's got experts worried about possible disruptions along vital routes like the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea.
For now, though, Indian fuel prices are holding steady despite all the international chaos.