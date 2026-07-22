Global rallies back Sonam Wangchuk strike over alleged NEET irregularities
India
Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike over alleged NEET exam irregularities is sparking global support.
Rallies organized by Hindus for Human Rights popped up in New York, San Jose, London, and Dublin on Monday, July 20, 2026, with protesters calling out for fair treatment of students and demanding the Indian government address Wangchuk's concerns.
Hospitalized Wangchuk draws growing international support
Wangchuk's health has taken a hit after more than three weeks without food; he was moved to a hospital by Delhi Police, then shifted again on court orders.
Meanwhile, support keeps growing: international protesters want accountability from India's education ministry, and opposition parties in Delhi are joining in to push for real education reforms.