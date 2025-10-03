Globalization, open markets 'relic of past': Nirmala Sitharaman India Oct 03, 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just called globalization and open markets "a relic of the past" at the Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025.

She highlighted how India's growth is now powered by its own consumption, investment, and steady reforms—even as global protectionism rises.

Despite trade challenges like US tariffs, India's economy still grew 7.8% in the first quarter of this year.