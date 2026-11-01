GMERS Vadodara rusticates 5 seniors after alleged ragging suicide bid
At GMERS Medical College in Vadodara, five seniors have been rusticated for six months and barred from entering the hostel for six months after a junior student tried to take his own life following alleged ragging.
Thankfully, another student intervened and saved him.
The trouble reportedly began with a disagreement over firecrackers in the hostel.
Students file National Medical Commission complaint
The rusticated students are banned from the hostel for six months but can still attend classes. The affected students has filed a complaint with the National Medical Commission, asking for tougher action.
An anti-ragging committee is looking into the case, and college officials say student safety is their top priority.
The victim feels the current punishment isn't enough and wants stricter consequences through legal channels.