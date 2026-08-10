GMP trainee arrested for rape kidnapping and dangerous driving
India
A 23-year-old trainee police officer from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) was arrested after a late-night distress call reported a woman in trouble inside a car in Manchester.
The officer, who was off duty at the time, is now suspended and faces accusations of rape, kidnapping, and dangerous driving.
GMP refers case to IOPC
Police traced and began a pursuit of the car on the M62 in West Yorkshire.
The woman in her 20s is getting support from specialist officers.
GMP has started an investigation and referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark Dexter called the case "deeply concerning," promising a full investigation and support for the victim.